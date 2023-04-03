Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $37.99. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 252,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.