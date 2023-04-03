Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.49 million and approximately $257,183.37 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.91 or 0.00017562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,020.17 or 1.00161939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93554886 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $236,462.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

