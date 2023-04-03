Heron Bay Capital Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 432,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

