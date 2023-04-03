Heron Bay Capital Management Lowers Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.71. 47,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,277. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

