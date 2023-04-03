Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.