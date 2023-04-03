Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.24.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
