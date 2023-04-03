Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 26,420 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,487,000 after buying an additional 379,629 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,445. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.