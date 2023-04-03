Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 3,113 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.49. 11,223,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,770,887. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.