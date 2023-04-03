HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,285,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,354,222 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $48.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

