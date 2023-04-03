Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 19,060,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $10.31. 4,892,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.49.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,112. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
See Also
