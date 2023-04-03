Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 19,060,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $10.31. 4,892,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,112. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.