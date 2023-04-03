Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,102 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,140 ($14.01) to GBX 1,102 ($13.54) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

