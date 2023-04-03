Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $33.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,797. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

