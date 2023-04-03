Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Earns Hold Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Hour Loop Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HOUR stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 5,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Hour Loop has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOUR. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hour Loop during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hour Loop by 271.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hour Loop during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

