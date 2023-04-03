Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,234 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $47.05. 28,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,438. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

