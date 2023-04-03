Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,057 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $376.10 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.