Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $388,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,798,217. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

