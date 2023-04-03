Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $566,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.06. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The stock has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

