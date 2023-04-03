Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $612,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.56. 449,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

