Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,456 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after buying an additional 413,945 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,334,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

COMT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,013. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

