Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,233 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,673,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 346,974 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $113.86. 84,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,111. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

