Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $924,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462,350. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

