Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CMBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.