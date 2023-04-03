H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 18,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 946,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,472. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

