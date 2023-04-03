HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 10,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.52) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

