Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

HOYFF remained flat at $34.50 during midday trading on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

