ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of ICF International worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

