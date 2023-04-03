IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 7.6% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. 372,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 366,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

