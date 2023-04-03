IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 7.6% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. 372,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 366,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
