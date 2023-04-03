IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.00. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.