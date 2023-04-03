Imdex Limited (IMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Imdex news, insider Sally-Anne Layman 27,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid testing technologies, rig alignment technologies, and drilling productivity technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include downhole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

