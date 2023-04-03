indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 4.3%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 215,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,853,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,197.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $43,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,507 shares of company stock worth $4,061,451. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 709,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

