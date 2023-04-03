Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 340,500 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 2.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. 4,276,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.