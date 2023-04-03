Injective Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $113.26 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $457.85 million and approximately $113.26 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00020406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

