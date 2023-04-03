Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00018299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $370.75 million and $62.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

