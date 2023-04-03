Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Diana D. Ambra acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,000.00).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

