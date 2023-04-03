Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £48,600 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($59,712.50).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($223,968.01).

Conduit Stock Performance

Conduit stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £805.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.30.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,590.91%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Conduit

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

