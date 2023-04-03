Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Buys $660,003.52 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,378,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Arena Group Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of The Arena Group stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 548.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Arena Group

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

