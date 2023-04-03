Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,169. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

