Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,232,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,161. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

