International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. 629,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

