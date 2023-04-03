Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

IVR stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 894,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,969. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.54%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

