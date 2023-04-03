Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,465,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,352,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $369.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

