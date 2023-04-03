Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,007,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,410,453. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $369.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.