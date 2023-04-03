Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AAPL, AF, AIXA, ALV, BBD.B, BP.B, CJT, CS, CWC, DG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

was given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €217.00 ($233.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €309.00 ($332.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 540 ($6.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was given a C$123.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.50 ($34.95) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €118.00 ($126.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$1.75.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.95. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($30.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $269.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 540 ($6.63) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €165.70 ($178.17) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €13.25 ($14.25) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €365.00 ($392.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,250 ($76.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €122.00 ($131.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €27.00 ($29.03) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$196.00.

