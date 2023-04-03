Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AAPL, AF, AIXA, ALV, BBD.B, BP.B, CJT, CS, CWC, DG)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €217.00 ($233.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €309.00 ($332.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 540 ($6.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was given a C$123.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.50 ($34.95) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €118.00 ($126.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$1.75.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.95. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($30.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $269.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 540 ($6.63) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €165.70 ($178.17) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €13.25 ($14.25) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €365.00 ($392.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,250 ($76.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$68.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$76.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €122.00 ($131.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €27.00 ($29.03) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$196.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.