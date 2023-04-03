Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 15,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,076% compared to the average volume of 721 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. 783,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

