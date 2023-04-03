iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. 5,232,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

