iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544,570. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

