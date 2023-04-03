iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $48.91. 2,114,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,987,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

