iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $101,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $548,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

