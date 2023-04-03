iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.30. 558,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,284. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

