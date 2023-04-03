iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,846. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

