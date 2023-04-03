iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3,762.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

